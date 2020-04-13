Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Northwest Iowa recorded its first death from COVID-19, dozens of businesses received state grants because of coronavirus-related slowdowns and Christians across the region celebrated Easter in an unusual fashion.
By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 1,587 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 790 and South Dakota 730.
