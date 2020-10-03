 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds said in Le Mars that increased hospital testing is partially responsible for Northwest Iowa's sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, more than two dozen people tied to the Sioux City School District tested positive for the virus this week and Sen. Joni Ernst recorded a negative test after a Sioux City visit on a day when two U.S. senators tested positive.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 91,482 (19,566 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 46,977 (12,394 active) and South Dakota 23,522 (3,987 active). 

