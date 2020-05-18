Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa is releasing only limited information about coronavirus deaths and demographic breakdowns as Gov. Kim Reynolds loosens restrictions, Woodbury County's positive COVID-19 test rate is declining and drive-in theaters could again become a popular entertainment activity.
By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 14,651 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 10,348 and South Dakota 3,987.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.