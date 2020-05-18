Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa is releasing only limited information about coronavirus deaths and demographic breakdowns as Gov. Kim Reynolds loosens restrictions, Woodbury County's positive COVID-19 test rate is declining and drive-in theaters could again become a popular entertainment activity.