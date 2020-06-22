Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 recoveries continue to outpace new infections in Woodbury County, the pandemic has sharpened focus on internet access across Iowa and Journal newsroom employees shared our tales of working from home.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 26,050 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 17,810 and South Dakota 6,297.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

