Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Coronavirus cases are again rising in Iowa after a decline, the small Northwest Iowa town of Whiting proceeded with its Fourth of July festivities despite COVID-19 and recovered cases of the coronavirus continue to increase in Woodbury County.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 31,656 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 19,929 and South Dakota 7,063. 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

