 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City school officials reported just one COVID-19 case for the second week in a row, the NAIA women's basketball tournament that will conclude in Sioux City will feature fewer teams in the preliminary round and a Nebraska prison is under quarantine because of a virus outbreak.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 303,926 (35,820 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 180,910 (54,110 active) and South Dakota 104,937 (4,732 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News