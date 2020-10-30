 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County's top health official pleaded with residents to follow health protocols as virus cases spike, the county closed in on 100 COVID-19 deaths and statewide totals continue to rise rapidly in all three Siouxland states.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 124,358 (30,392 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 68,150 (23,997 active) and South Dakota 43,000 (12,462 active). 

