Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Pete Ricketts imposed some COVID-19 restrictions as hospitals fill in Nebraska, Sioux City schools reported more coronavirus cases but no more classes will move online and Iowa remains among the states with the highest current spread of the virus.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 105,638 (23,539 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 56,714 (18,084 active) and South Dakota 31,805 (7,312 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

