 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: In-person classes resumed at Sioux City's West Middle School after two weeks of online instruction, South Sioux City officials will continue to consider a mask mandate and Nebraska will keep its current virus restrictions through December.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 230,898 (91,041 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 128,407 (62,904 active) and South Dakota 80,464 (17,184 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News