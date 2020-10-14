 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: President Trump will rally in Iowa today despite the state's surging COVID-19 case count and hospitalizations, Gov. Kristi Noem blamed increased testing for South Dakota's spike in cases as hospitals filled in the state and we examined mail-in balloting in two Northeast Nebraska counties who operate their elections entirely in that fashion.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 101,699 (21,174 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 53,543 (16,066 active) and South Dakota 29,339 (6,044 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

