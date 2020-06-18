Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Good Thursday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County have risen more than tenfold since the start of June, Bishop Heelan High School will hold an outdoor graduation ceremony with social distancing rules and some movie theaters in Northwest Iowa are showing old classics until new releases arrive.
By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 24,701 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 17,226 and South Dakota 6,050.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Household Goods
- Transmission
- Midwest
- Community
- School
- State
- Iowa
- Sioux City
- Nebraska
- Closure
- South Dakota
- Legislature
- Catering
- Kim Reynolds
- Restaurant
- Bar
- Story
- Test
- Health Official
- Knox County
- Pantry
- Microbiology
- Medicine
- Food
- Door
- Update
- Morning
- Tk.
- Work
- School District
- Evening
- Official
- Woodbury County
- Kristi Noem
- Briefing
- Infection
- Warming
- Shelter
- Package
- Aid
- Drive-through
- Monona County
- Legislator
- Tyson Foods
- South Sioux City
- Parade
- Politics
- Economics
- Million
- Dollar
- Pete Ricketts
- Park
- County
- Law
- Company
- Sociology
- Social
- Owner
- Hotel
- Worker
- Case
- Small Business
- Program
- Relief
- Coverage
- Summary
- Christianity
- Christian
- Slowdown
- Grant
- Easter
- Treatment
- Police Chief
- Dakota City
- Dakota County
- Literature
- Hospital
- Sporting Event
- Mayor
- Scheme
- Gouging
- Meatpacking
- Plant
- Industry
- Trump
- Faith
- Steve King
- Beef Plant
- Zootechnics
- Farmer
- Resident
- Commerce
- Brunt
- People Of Color
- Tyson
- Restriction
- Success Story
- Serology
- Southern Hills Mall
- Quarantine
- Ballot
- Theater
- Rate
- Breakdown
- Public Health
- Economy
- Heelan High School
- Education
- Graduate
- High School
- Diploma
- Entertainment
- Fitness Center
- Team Sport
- Softball Game
- Baseball
- Processing Plant
- Smithfield
- Sioux Falls
- Movie Theater
- Graduation
- Ceremony
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.