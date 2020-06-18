Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County have risen more than tenfold since the start of June, Bishop Heelan High School will hold an outdoor graduation ceremony with social distancing rules and some movie theaters in Northwest Iowa are showing old classics until new releases arrive.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 24,701 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 17,226 and South Dakota 6,050.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News