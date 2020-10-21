 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: One-third of Woodbury County's COVID-19 deaths have come in the past month, we examined the Tyson Events Center's preparations to host indoor events and unemployment rates continued to decline in Siouxland states.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 109,394 (23,213 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 59,409 (19,157 active) and South Dakota 34,457 (8,441 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

