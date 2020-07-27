Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Coronavirus figures in Northwest Iowa have remained largely steady even as the statewide death toll exceeds even grim projections, Woodbury County leads Northwest Iowa in positive COVID-19 antibody tests and Sioux City public high schools held modified commencement ceremonies.