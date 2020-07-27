Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Coronavirus figures in Northwest Iowa have remained largely steady even as the statewide death toll exceeds even grim projections, Woodbury County leads Northwest Iowa in positive COVID-19 antibody tests and Sioux City public high schools held modified commencement ceremonies.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 42,422 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 24,618 and South Dakota 8,395. 

