Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The number of people hospitalized in Sioux City hospitals because of COVID-19 is approaching the spring peak, Iowa reported another day of 2,000-plus cases and Nebraska hospitalizations have dipped but continue to put pressure on the state's medical facilities.
By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 228,972 (94,360 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 126,466 (61,915 active) and South Dakota 79,900 (16,930 active).
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
