Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem unveiled her plan to loosen coronavirus restrictions, a meatpacking plant and a nursing home in metro Sioux City reported COVID-19 cases and President Trump ordered meatpacking plants nationwide to remain open.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 6,376 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 3,374 and South Dakota 2,313.
