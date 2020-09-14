 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City colleges have begun another semester of classes reshaped by the pandemic, high school homecoming events at schools across Siouxland look different in the age of COVID-19 and complaints about Iowa businesses failing to observe health guidelines have almost always not led to citations.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 74,739 (20,219 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 38,188 (8,349 active) and South Dakota 16,638 (2,461 active). 

