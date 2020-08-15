You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The White House coronavirus response coordinator said in Nebraska that federal officials need to find better ways to track COVID-19 in rural areas, jails and prisons in the Cornhusker state are struggling to contain the virus and more students at Iowa universities are testing positive.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 51,648 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 29,988 and South Dakota 10,024. 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News