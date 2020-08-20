 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman expects COVID-19 to cause disruptions in classrooms this fall, an Iowa teachers union has sued Gov. Kim Reynolds over her insistence on some in-person schooling and Iowa surpassed 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 53,781 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 31,040 and South Dakota 10,566. 

