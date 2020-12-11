 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Executives from Sioux City's hospitals wrote to business leaders asking them to require masks at their establishments, Iowa surpassed 250,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Briar Cliff introduced cutouts of fans at basketball games amid the pandemic.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 253,064 (66,734 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 145,774 (67,537 active) and South Dakota 88,727 (16,234 active). 

