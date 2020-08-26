 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Two Plymouth County schools have delayed the start of the school year because of a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, Sioux City schools began the year with masks aplenty and Iowa farmers will receive $100 million in COVID-19 government relief funds.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 57,848 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 32,348 and South Dakota 11,425. 

