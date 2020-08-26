Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Good Wednesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Two Plymouth County schools have delayed the start of the school year because of a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, Sioux City schools began the year with masks aplenty and Iowa farmers will receive $100 million in COVID-19 government relief funds.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 57,848 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 32,348 and South Dakota 11,425.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Household Goods
- Transmission
- Midwest
- Community
- School
- State
- Iowa
- Sioux City
- Nebraska
- Closure
- South Dakota
- Legislature
- Catering
- Kim Reynolds
- Restaurant
- Bar
- Story
- Test
- Health Official
- Knox County
- Pantry
- Microbiology
- Medicine
- Food
- Door
- Update
- Morning
- Tk.
- Work
- School District
- Evening
- Official
- Woodbury County
- Kristi Noem
- Briefing
- Infection
- Warming
- Shelter
- Package
- Aid
- Drive-through
- Monona County
- Legislator
- Tyson Foods
- South Sioux City
- Parade
- Politics
- Economics
- Million
- Dollar
- Pete Ricketts
- Park
- County
- Law
- Company
- Sociology
- Social
- Owner
- Hotel
- Worker
- Case
- Small Business
- Program
- Relief
- Coverage
- Summary
- Christianity
- Christian
- Slowdown
- Grant
- Easter
- Treatment
- Police Chief
- Dakota City
- Dakota County
- Literature
- Hospital
- Sporting Event
- Mayor
- Scheme
- Gouging
- Meatpacking
- Plant
- Industry
- Trump
- Faith
- Steve King
- Beef Plant
- Zootechnics
- Farmer
- Resident
- Commerce
- Brunt
- People Of Color
- Tyson
- Restriction
- Success Story
- Serology
- Southern Hills Mall
- Quarantine
- Ballot
- Theater
- Rate
- Breakdown
- Public Health
- Economy
- Heelan High School
- Education
- Graduate
- High School
- Diploma
- Entertainment
- Fitness Center
- Team Sport
- Softball Game
- Baseball
- Processing Plant
- Smithfield
- Sioux Falls
- Movie Theater
- Graduation
- Ceremony
- Government
- Unemployment
- Bill
- Employee
- Pandemic
- Tale
- Unemployment Benefit
- Swimming Pool
- Softball
- County Fair
- Regulator
- Candidate
- Campaigning
- Activist
- Public Library
- Murder Suspect
- State Fair
- Northwest Iowa
- Festivity
- Attorney
- Loan
- Paycheck
- Muscatine County
- Music
- Mask
- Muscatine
- Staff
- Sport
- Iowan
- Rob Sand
- Nonprofit
- Siouxland
- Covering
- Mount Rushmore
- White House
- Report
- Homeschooling
- Bob Scott
- Ordinance
- Great Plains
- Unemployment Rate
- Face Mask
- Casino
- Figures
- Commencement
- Pool
- Lifeguard
- Tyson Events Center
- Request
- Doctor
- Agriculture
- Woodbury
- Wagyu
- Beef
- History
- Public School
- Federal Official
- Student
- Coordinator
- Cdc
- University
- Wayne
- Professor
- College
- Parents
- Data
- Glitch
- University Of Iowa
- Clinic
- Paul Gausman
- Union
- Homecoming
- American Airlines
- Morningside College
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.