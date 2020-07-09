Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: MercyOne said it will cut staff as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a database shows many of the Iowa companies that received Paycheck Protection Program loans and South Dakota has reported few positive COVID-19 cases lately but its very low testing rate and Gov. Kristi Noem's false claims about masks have left some health officials worried about the state's progress.
By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 32,856 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 20,425 and South Dakota 7,242.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Household Goods
- Transmission
- Midwest
- Community
- School
- State
- Iowa
- Sioux City
- Nebraska
- Closure
- South Dakota
- Legislature
- Catering
- Kim Reynolds
- Restaurant
- Bar
- Story
- Test
- Health Official
- Knox County
- Pantry
- Microbiology
- Medicine
- Food
- Door
- Update
- Morning
- Tk.
- Work
- School District
- Evening
- Official
- Woodbury County
- Kristi Noem
- Briefing
- Infection
- Warming
- Shelter
- Package
- Aid
- Drive-through
- Monona County
- Legislator
- Tyson Foods
- South Sioux City
- Parade
- Politics
- Economics
- Million
- Dollar
- Pete Ricketts
- Park
- County
- Law
- Company
- Sociology
- Social
- Owner
- Hotel
- Worker
- Case
- Small Business
- Program
- Relief
- Coverage
- Summary
- Christianity
- Christian
- Slowdown
- Grant
- Easter
- Treatment
- Police Chief
- Dakota City
- Dakota County
- Literature
- Hospital
- Sporting Event
- Mayor
- Scheme
- Gouging
- Meatpacking
- Plant
- Industry
- Trump
- Faith
- Steve King
- Beef Plant
- Zootechnics
- Farmer
- Resident
- Commerce
- Brunt
- People Of Color
- Tyson
- Restriction
- Success Story
- Serology
- Southern Hills Mall
- Quarantine
- Ballot
- Theater
- Rate
- Breakdown
- Public Health
- Economy
- Heelan High School
- Education
- Graduate
- High School
- Diploma
- Entertainment
- Fitness Center
- Team Sport
- Softball Game
- Baseball
- Processing Plant
- Smithfield
- Sioux Falls
- Movie Theater
- Graduation
- Ceremony
- Government
- Unemployment
- Bill
- Employee
- Pandemic
- Tale
- Unemployment Benefit
- Swimming Pool
- Softball
- County Fair
- Regulator
- Candidate
- Campaigning
- Activist
- Public Library
- Murder Suspect
- State Fair
- Northwest Iowa
- Festivity
- Attorney
- Loan
- Paycheck
- Muscatine County
- Music
- Mask
- Muscatine
- Staff
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.