Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: MercyOne said it will cut staff as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a database shows many of the Iowa companies that received Paycheck Protection Program loans and South Dakota has reported few positive COVID-19 cases lately but its very low testing rate and Gov. Kristi Noem's false claims about masks have left some health officials worried about the state's progress.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 32,856 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 20,425 and South Dakota 7,242. 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News