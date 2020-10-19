 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Roughly 7.5 percent of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County have led to hospitalization, some rural hospitals in South Dakota and other Midwest states are struggling to meet demand from coronavirus patients and nearly one-third of South Dakota's COVID-19 deaths have been registered in October.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 107,562 (23,986 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 58,068 (18,564 active) and South Dakota 33,269 (8,012 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News