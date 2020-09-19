 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 cases have forced six additional Sioux City classrooms to move to online education, farmers will receive an additional $14 billion in coronavirus-related aid and South Dakota lawmakers appeared closer to OKing a plan to provide relief funds to affected businesses. 

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 78,730 (20,896 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 40,387 (9,436 active) and South Dakota 18,075 (2,809 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News