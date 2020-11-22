 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Sunday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Long-term care facilities in Iowa are again being hit hard by COVID-19, many Siouxland colleges are wrapping up in-person fall activity early and virus deaths surged again in South Dakota.

By late Saturday night, Iowa had reported at least 209,202 (91,308 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 113,029 (55,518 active) and South Dakota 72,214 (16,867 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

