Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts extended his social distancing order statewide, South Dakota was given major disaster status and the number of unemployed people in Sioux City continues to grow.
By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 868 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 363 and South Dakota 240.
