Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Students returned to college campuses in Sioux City ahead of an unusual school year, a group of Sioux City activists and parents protested Gov. Kim Reynolds' mandate for a significant amount of in-person teaching this fall and two Wayne State professors said the college refused to let them teach remotely.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 52,611 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 30,372 and South Dakota 10,274. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

