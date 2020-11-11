 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered masks be worn in large group settings and at some businesses, the superintendent of the Sioux City School District said it's "getting close" to time to move to online learning and hospitals across Iowa are sounding the alarm about the strain they're facing.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 166,021 (59,910 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 87,733 (37,242 active) and South Dakota 57,334 (16,595 active). 

