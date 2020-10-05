 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County reached 70 deaths from COVID-19, absentee ballots in Iowa are mailed today and South Dakota hit a new high for active coronavirus cases.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 92,888 (19,707 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 47,807 (12,693 active) and South Dakota 24,418 (4,268 active). 

