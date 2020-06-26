Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa's COVID-19 lawsuit immunity measure for businesses strikes a "balance" after reports emerged of sick workers staying on the job at facilities with coronavirus deaths, state guidance will allow Iowa schools to reopen without health checks or social distancing requirements and Northwest Iowa reported more coronavirus deaths after a couple of days without any.
By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 27,473 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 18,346 and South Dakota 6,479.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
