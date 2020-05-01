Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More than 600 workers at Tyson's Dakota City plant have contracted COVID-19, a source told the Journal; coronavirus vaccine tests will take place in Dakota Dunes; and Iowa and Nebraska are examining the accuracy of tests that have come under fire in Utah.
By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 7,145 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 4,281 and South Dakota 2,449.
