Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More than 600 workers at Tyson's Dakota City plant have contracted COVID-19, a source told the Journal; coronavirus vaccine tests will take place in Dakota Dunes; and Iowa and Nebraska are examining the accuracy of tests that have come under fire in Utah.