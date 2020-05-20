Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds indicated that she may soon loosen more business restrictions in Iowa, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said her state was seeing "fantastic" trends in case numbers and Bishop Heelan High School held an informal ceremony for graduates entering the military.