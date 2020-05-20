Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds indicated that she may soon loosen more business restrictions in Iowa, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said her state was seeing "fantastic" trends in case numbers and Bishop Heelan High School held an informal ceremony for graduates entering the military.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 15,501 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 10,846 and South Dakota 4,085.
