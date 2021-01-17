 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Sunday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Tyson Foods outlined plans to vaccinate workers at its facilities in Siouxland and elsewhere, South Dakota has executed one of the fastest vaccine distributions in the country and the COVID-19 death toll continued to rise across Northwest Iowa.

By late Saturday night, Iowa had reported at least 304,748 (35,109 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 180,910 (54,110 active) and South Dakota 105,278 (4,837 active). 

Click through for our full COVID-19 coverage.

