Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A mobile testing site opened in Dakota City, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem resisted a growing chorus of voices asking for a stay-at-home order and Sioux City tax preparation offices look quite different on this Tax Day.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 1,899 cases of COVID-19, South Dakota 988 and Nebraska 901.
