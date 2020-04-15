Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A mobile testing site opened in Dakota City, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem resisted a growing chorus of voices asking for a stay-at-home order and Sioux City tax preparation offices look quite different on this Tax Day.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 1,899 cases of COVID-19South Dakota 988 and Nebraska 901.

