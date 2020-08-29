 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Bars and restaurants will close early this weekend in Vermillion, South Dakota, in an attempt to ward off late-night festivities that could spread COVID-19; metro Sioux City school districts have recorded positive cases among students and employees and Iowa's case count continued to rise sharply, partially because of a change in counting.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 62,712 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 33,436 and South Dakota 12,517. 

