Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa authorities released their plans for who will receive a COVID-19 vaccine immediately after health care workers and nursing home populations, the state health department said it would change the way it records virus deaths and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's travel profile continues to build despite the worsening virus outbreak in her state.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 246,240 (75,285 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 141,127 (67,308 active) and South Dakota 86,500 (16,814 active). 

