Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Unemployment claims soared in all three states as a consequence of COVID-19, officials said a drive-through testing facility would open in metro Sioux City and Northwest Iowa confirmed three additional cases of the virus.
By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 179 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 81 and South Dakota 46.
