Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 numbers continue to fluctuate in Woodbury County as early vaccine doses are administered, the number of virus patients hospitalized in Iowa dropped below 500 for the first time in months and Sioux City's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will go on but look different amid the pandemic.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 305,277 (34,499 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 181,978 (53,637 active) and South Dakota 105,278 (4,837 active). 

