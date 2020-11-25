Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

 Skip to main content
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: It took Woodbury County six months to reach 5,000 COVID-19 cases but just nine more weeks to reach 10,000, Iowa hospital leaders urged legislators to start an awareness campaign over the state's health care strain and Sanford Health replaced its CEO after he said he had recovered from the virus and would not wear a mask.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 218,944 (94,625 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 117,682 (57,730 active) and South Dakota 74,859 (16,657 active). 

