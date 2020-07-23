Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa has surpassed 800 deaths tied to the coronavirus, nearly a dozen Iowa casinos are mandating face masks among visitors and Iowa authorities knew the first major COVID-19 outbreak at a meatpacking plant was much larger than the public was told.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 40,404 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 23,486 and South Dakota 8,077. 

