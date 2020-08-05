Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

×
Good Wednesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said school districts who defy her order to offer in-person classes would face consequences, local Iowa governments will receive $125 million in aid to defray coronavirus economic obstacles and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would've sued Douglas County had it issued a mask mandate.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 46,263 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 27,178 and South Dakota 9,079.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
