Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said school districts who defy her order to offer in-person classes would face consequences, local Iowa governments will receive $125 million in aid to defray coronavirus economic obstacles and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would've sued Douglas County had it issued a mask mandate.