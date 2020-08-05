You have permission to edit this article.
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said school districts who defy her order to offer in-person classes would face consequences, local Iowa governments will receive $125 million in aid to defray coronavirus economic obstacles and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would've sued Douglas County had it issued a mask mandate.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 46,263 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 27,178 and South Dakota 9,079. 

