Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Unemployment claims fell slightly but remained high across the region, multiple Siouxland counties recorded additional deaths from COVID-19 and social distancing will not be required when President Trump visits Mount Rushmore in July.