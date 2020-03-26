Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.
Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Northwest Iowa reported an additional case of COVID-19, the Sioux City warming shelter closed over virus concerns and Nebraska legislators passed an emergency aid package.
By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported 145 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 68 and South Dakota 41.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Concerned about COVID-19?
