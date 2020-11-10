 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered new pandemic restrictions in Nebraska and expanded scenarios in which masks are required without issuing a blanket mandate, Iowa legislative leaders say they do not expect to take up mask mandate legislation and infections are spiking in Iowa's prisons.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 161,248 (56,489 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 85,551 (35,527 active) and South Dakota 56,311 (16,266 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

