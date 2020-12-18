 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The first COVID-19 vaccinations at Sioux City hospitals have taken place, Iowa will receive 34,000 fewer doses of vaccine by Dec. 27 than previously expected and Nebraska officials encouraged residents to get tested for the virus before the holidays.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 264,105 (51,973 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 153,400 (63,771 active) and South Dakota 92,603 (8,756 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News