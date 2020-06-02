Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City's Hard Rock casino reopens today after a coronavirus-related closure, seven-day averages show decreasing rates of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in Iowa and high school baseball and softball teams in the state began practicing yesterday.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 19,951 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 14,345 and South Dakota 5,034.

