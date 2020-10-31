 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A Sioux City school classroom is moving to online learning because of COVID-19 exposures, Joe Biden said in Iowa that President Trump is “waving the white flag" on fighting the virus and a western Iowa county has issued a mask mandate among skyrocketing cases.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 126,998 (32,103 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 69,645 (25,047 active) and South Dakota 44,559 (13,520 active). 

