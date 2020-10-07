 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More Siouxland school districts are enacting mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Briar Cliff University is moving more classes online but would not say if a coronavirus outbreak existed on campus and conflicting rulings on Iowa absentee ballot applications are adding to the confusion amid record demand.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 94,341 (19,691 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 48,757 (13,198 active) and South Dakota 24,876 (4,179 active). 

