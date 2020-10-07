Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More Siouxland school districts are enacting mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Briar Cliff University is moving more classes online but would not say if a coronavirus outbreak existed on campus and conflicting rulings on Iowa absentee ballot applications are adding to the confusion amid record demand.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 94,341 (19,691 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 48,757 (13,198 active) and South Dakota 24,876 (4,179 active).
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Household Goods
- Transmission
- Midwest
- Community
- School
- State
- Iowa
- Sioux City
- Nebraska
- Closure
- South Dakota
- Legislature
- Catering
- Kim Reynolds
- Restaurant
- Bar
- Story
- Test
- Health Official
- Knox County
- Pantry
- Microbiology
- Medicine
- Food
- Door
- Update
- Morning
- Tk.
- Work
- School District
- Evening
- Official
- Woodbury County
- Kristi Noem
- Briefing
- Infection
- Warming
- Shelter
- Package
- Aid
- Drive-through
- Monona County
- Legislator
- Tyson Foods
- South Sioux City
- Parade
- Politics
- Economics
- Million
- Dollar
- Pete Ricketts
- Park
- County
- Law
- Company
- Sociology
- Social
- Owner
- Hotel
- Worker
- Case
- Small Business
- Program
- Relief
- Coverage
- Summary
- Christianity
- Christian
- Slowdown
- Grant
- Easter
- Treatment
- Police Chief
- Dakota City
- Dakota County
- Literature
- Hospital
- Sporting Event
- Mayor
- Scheme
- Gouging
- Meatpacking
- Plant
- Industry
- Trump
- Faith
- Steve King
- Beef Plant
- Zootechnics
- Farmer
- Resident
- Commerce
- Brunt
- People Of Color
- Tyson
- Restriction
- Success Story
- Serology
- Southern Hills Mall
- Quarantine
- Ballot
- Theater
- Rate
- Breakdown
- Public Health
- Economy
- Heelan High School
- Education
- Graduate
- High School
- Diploma
- Entertainment
- Fitness Center
- Team Sport
- Softball Game
- Baseball
- Processing Plant
- Smithfield
- Sioux Falls
- Movie Theater
- Graduation
- Ceremony
- Government
- Unemployment
- Bill
- Employee
- Pandemic
- Tale
- Unemployment Benefit
- Swimming Pool
- Softball
- County Fair
- Regulator
- Candidate
- Campaigning
- Activist
- Public Library
- Murder Suspect
- State Fair
- Northwest Iowa
- Festivity
- Attorney
- Loan
- Paycheck
- Muscatine County
- Music
- Mask
- Muscatine
- Staff
- Sport
- Iowan
- Rob Sand
- Nonprofit
- Siouxland
- Covering
- Mount Rushmore
- White House
- Report
- Homeschooling
- Bob Scott
- Ordinance
- Great Plains
- Unemployment Rate
- Face Mask
- Casino
- Figures
- Commencement
- Pool
- Lifeguard
- Tyson Events Center
- Request
- Doctor
- Agriculture
- Woodbury
- Wagyu
- Beef
- History
- Public School
- Federal Official
- Student
- Coordinator
- Cdc
- University
- Wayne
- Professor
- College
- Parents
- Data
- Glitch
- University Of Iowa
- Clinic
- Paul Gausman
- Union
- Homecoming
- American Airlines
- Morningside College
- Driver
- Fund
- Ad Campaign
- Paul Pate
- Voter
- Semester
- Guideline
- Petition
- Administration
- Cheerleading
- Council
- Public Authority
- Show
- Broadcasting Events
- Symphony Orchestra
- Election Day
- Nation
- Health Authority
- Judge
- Polling Place
- Pat Gill
- Funds
- Absentee Ballot
- Voting
- Count
- Mandate
- District
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.