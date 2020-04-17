Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tightened social distancing measures in parts of the state, a worker at a Sioux City meat plant tested positive for the coronavirus and a Sioux City spa has started offering COVID-19 antibody tests.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 2,141 cases of COVID-19South Dakota 1,311 and Nebraska 1,066.

