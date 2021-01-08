Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

 Skip to main content
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A Woodbury County teacher is believed to be the first Siouxland educator to die from COVID-19, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is lifting attendance limits at sporting events and the governor appeared in a marketing video for the state's pandemic software contractor.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 293,448 (35,894 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 173,591 (54,191 active) and South Dakota 102,132 (6,075 active). 

