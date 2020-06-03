Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Tyson Foods said nearly 600 employees at its Storm Lake pork processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19, Iowa coronavirus data diverged and Buena Vista County became the latest in Siouxland to record a death from COVID-19.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 20,017 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 14,611 and South Dakota 5,067.

Concerned about COVID-19?

