Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Tyson Foods said nearly 600 employees at its Storm Lake pork processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19, Iowa coronavirus data diverged and Buena Vista County became the latest in Siouxland to record a death from COVID-19.